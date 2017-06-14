Manchester attack: Further £3m to be released from fund

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thousands of people attended the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the terror attack

A further £3m has been released for the victims and survivors of the Manchester Arena attack.

Twenty-two people died and 116 were injured in a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert on 22 May.

Trustees for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund agreed on Tuesday to release payments of £50,000 to families of the victims and those who were more seriously injured.

More than £11.2m has been raised by the appeal.

'No conditions'

In the latest round of payments, bereaved families and those who were in hospital for more than seven days will receive a gift payment of £50,000, Manchester City Council said.

There are "no conditions" on how the recipients spend the money, it added.

About £1m was released earlier this month with initial payments of £20,000 for victims' families, £10,000 for people who spent a week in hospital and £3,500 for those hospitalised overnight.

Funds were also raised at the Great Manchester Run

Some 50,000 people went to the One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford on 4 June, which raised almost £3m.

Donations were also raised at the Great Manchester Run.

Councillor Sue Murphy, chair of the new charity, said: "Those who have been affected by this incident may need longer term support. We're releasing early payments to go some way to alleviating any financial suffering in the short term and we're working on plans to distribute the remaining funds.

"We remain grateful to everyone who has shown solidarity with the city - thank you."

The charity's trustees, who will meet fortnightly, are working with police family liaison officers and Victim Support.