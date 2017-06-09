Manchester attack: Minute's silence at opening of inquests

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The inquests into the deaths of the 22 victims will be adjourned until 24 November

A minute's silence has been held at the start of the inquests into those who died in the Manchester Arena attack.

Twenty-two people died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device in the arena's foyer on 22 May following an Ariana Grande concert.

Det Sgt Jonathan Chadwick told the hearing the bomb was "designed to kill and maim indiscriminately".

Coroner Nigel Meadows said the inquests at Manchester Civil Justice Centre would be adjourned until 24 November.

The hearing was shown a photograph of each of the victims as their individual inquests were opened in alphabetical order.

Image copyright Various Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, Marcin Klis, Angelika Klis - Middle (left to right): Courtney Boyle, Saffie Rose Roussos, Olivia Campbell, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

A map of where 19 of the victims were killed at the scene of the attack was also shown and the court heard a further three died later in hospital.

A total of 221 people were given hospital treatment and some are still receiving critical care.

The court was also told 21 people had been arrested in connection with the attack. Three remain in custody, and 32 addresses have been raided by police.

An inquest into the death of the 22-year-old bomber will be opened at a separate date.

Tributes left at St Ann's Square for the 22 victims will be moved at 19:00, Manchester City Council has confirmed.