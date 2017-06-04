One Love Manchester: 'Greater purpose' after London attack

Image copyright PA Image caption Grande said she wanted to "hold and uplift" her fans

Ariana Grande's manager has said the One Love Manchester concert will "go ahead with greater purpose" following the London attack.

Scooter Braun tweeted that "all artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show".

Thousands of people are heading to the city for a tribute concert remembering the lives lost in the 22 May attack.

Police said there would be additional security in place.

Greater Manchester Police said it was "deeply saddened" about the events in London.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident."

He said the concert - and Michael Carrick's testimonial at Old Trafford football ground - would still take place but "with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone".

"There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry," Mr Shewan added.

Image caption Thousands of people are heading to the city for a tribute concert remembering the lives lost in the 22 May attack

The concert will raise money for those affected by the suicide bombing at the end of Ariana Grande's performance at the Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two people were killed, including children and teenagers who saw the show as well as parents arriving at the arena to pick them up at the end of the night.

The youngest victim was just eight years old.

Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

She will be joined by stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Take That and Katy Perry.

Image caption Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay will be taking to the stage this weekend

The Old Trafford cricket ground has a 50,000 capacity and tickets sold out within 20 minutes when they went on general sale.

Some tickets were set aside for fans who attended the original concert.

Grande tweeted after the incident in the capital that she was "praying for London".