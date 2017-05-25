Manchester attack: National minute's silence to be held

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the public have been laying floral tributes and messages in St Ann's Square

A national minute's silence will be held at 11:00 BST to remember the victims of the Manchester attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device at Manchester Arena on Monday.

Manchester's council invited people "to pay your respects to those we lost."

Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham will be among those observing the silence in St Ann's Square, which has become the focal point for tributes.

Nineteen of the victims have been named so far and include children and teenagers.

Image caption Clockwise, from top left: Georgina Callander, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Sorrell Leczkowski, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, Nell Jones, Marcin Klis, Angelika Klis, Kelly Brewster and John Atkinson

The youngest is eight-year-old Saffie Roussos. Off-duty Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver is also among the dead.

Of the 64 injured, 20 are in a critical condition. Twelve of them are children.

Image copyright Twitter/Manchester Arena Image caption Manchester Arena tweeted ahead of the minute's silence

Lord Mayor of the city Eddy Newman, council leader Sir Richard Leese, and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Warren Smith will also join those in the silence at the square.

Manchester United fans observed a minute's silence at the Old Nags Head in the city centre before the club's Europa League final on Wednesday evening.

Flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings until Thursday evening, a statement released by the prime minister's office said.

Eight men are in custody in the UK following the attack by Manchester-born Abedi, a 22-year-old from a family of Libyan origin. One of those being held is his older brother, Ismail, 23.

Abedi's younger brother Hashem, 20, has also been apprehended in the Libyan capital Tripoli, as was their father.

Image copyright Magnum Photos Image caption Balloons reading 22 are placed among the flowers to remember the victims