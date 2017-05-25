Manchester attack: NHS staff heroism and deeds of brave members of the public

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption For the first few minutes after the attack, one paramedic was on the scene

NHS staff offered to work for free and donate their wages to help the Manchester bomb victims, the North West Ambulance Service has revealed.

Chief executive Derek Cartwright said one lone paramedic worked on his own for a few minutes as he tried to save lives before help arrived.

And a 999 ambulance operator who took the first calls from terrified parents later helped to deliver a baby.

This was because no ambulance crews were free to help the pregnant mother.

The baby was successfully delivered at home.

Image copyright PA Image caption There were 200 ambulances in Greater Manchester on Monday night

Mr Cartwright said: "One of our advanced paramedics was very close by and was on the scene on his own for a few minutes, which was a real challenge for him.

"There was also one individual who took one of the first calls, who by the end of the night helped a lady deliver her baby in her own home.

"The general public have been so appreciative. We've had our crews go out on normal calls that we get every day of the week such as people collapsing in the street, and been receiving rounds of applause from people.

"We've had our staff coming in to say 'I'll work for nothing today because it's needed' and we've had our staff saying 'I'll donate a day's pay to give the people who were the first in a day off' - it's brilliant."

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured in the suicide bombing at the concert by US pop star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Image copyright Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Police and other emergency services rushed to help the injured near the arena

Jo O'Brien, a senior sister in the surgical department of Stepping Hill hospital in Stockport, said working Monday night was "the most upsetting thing I've ever been involved in".

She admitted "cuddling her Labrador and having a really good cry" when she got home after her shift.

Dr Peter-Marc Fortune, a consultant in paediatrics at Manchester Children's Hospital where up to 12 injured children were being treated said: "We've had fantastic support - people have very kindly sent in the most amazing amounts of sandwiches, pizzas and whatever."