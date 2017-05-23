Manchester attack: City reacts with resilience and support

Messages of condolence and support have been sent by Manchester's public figures following the terror attack that killed 22 people and injured 59.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the city would "pull together", adding: "That's what we are. That's what we do. They won't win."

The Bishop of Manchester, the Rt Rev David Walker said we must "commit ourselves to defeat this terrorism".

"Hatred won't win", Salford comedian Jason Manford said on Facebook.

Mr Manford said: "My heart is broken for those poor children and for all those families with an empty house tonight. Just can't believe it. Can't stop crying."

Inviting people to a vigil which was held at Albert Square on Tuesday evening, Mr Burnham tweeted: "We are grieving today but we are strong".

Books of condolence are open at Manchester Town Hall and on the council's website.

Rt Rev David Walker said people must not allow terrorists "to dictate the way we live".

Image copyright PA Image caption Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester metro mayor, called the atrocity "an evil act"

"Manchester's a wonderfully diverse city, that's one of the things I really love about it and we can pull together.

"We've pulled together in the past, we had a terrorist bomb 21 years ago so we're not unused to these events.

"But it is a time for all of us to pray for the wounded, for the dead, for their families, but to commit ourselves to defeat this terrorism as we've defeated terrorism in the past," he said.

Coronation Street stars also paid tribute with Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster in the soap, tweeting it was "absolutely heartbreaking".

Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Platt, tweeted: "I love my home city, stay strong Manchester".

Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he knows "the people of Manchester will pull together as one"

Labour Manchester Central candidate Lucy Powell praised the solidarity and support of the city's people.

"The people have come together to try and support families, children that have been separated from their parents, and that is the spirit of our city and that spirit will never be killed, will never die", she said.

Manchester United's players held a minute's silence in memory of the victims and footballers connected with the city have been using social media to express their sadness and support.

The club tweeted condolences from boss Jose Mourinho, who said: "I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one."

Former Manchester United and England captain, Bryan Robson, tweeted that it was "such sad news".

Image copyright Philip Neville Image caption Footballers expressed their support for the victims and solidarity with the city

Phil Neville posted a picture of the city on Twitter, with the words "we will not be defeated, we will stand strong" and said: "saying my prayers for the families affected and for my city - utter despicable act".

Using the hashtag #StandTogether, Rio Ferdinand tweeted that his "thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected" by the attack.

Image copyright PA/Martin Rickett Image caption People have left floral tributes outside churches across the city following the attack

Image copyright PA

Simple Minds confirmed their show at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester will go ahead later, saying their "thoughts and prayers" were with those affected.

But Take That have postponed their show in Liverpool "out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident".