Manchester attack: The search for missing loved ones

Thousands of people turned to social media to help find missing relatives following the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Charlotte Campbell has been trying find her daughter Olivia, 15, who has not been seen since the Ariana Grande concert, scene of the blast on Monday.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, of South Shields, are also missing.

Their faces were amongst many to appear on Twitter with the #MissinginManchester hashtag.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption It is thought Liam Curry took this photo before he and his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford went into the arena

Chloe's brother Scott Rutherford tweeted: "Someone please just find me little sis man, just really need her home, want to hear her voice, pray you and Liam are okay, I love you."

Ms Campbell said she had not heard from Olivia since 20:30 BST on Monday.

"She was at the concert, she'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go," she said.

"She was with her friend Adam - Adam was found, he's in hospital but Olivia has not been found yet."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Olivia Campbell, 15, has been missing since the concert

Ms Campbell said she had been at home "phoning everybody - hospitals, police, all these centres that the children have been put in".

"Her phone is dead. Her father is out looking for her. There are so many people out there looking for her.

"If anyone sees her contact me. Give her your phone and let her ring me. I just want her home."

Image copyright @DanHett Image caption Martyn Hett's brother said his family was "worried sick"

Martyn Hett, 29, from Stockport, is also missing. His brother Dan said: "We're understandably worried sick. All we know is that he was separated [from his friend], his phone is off, and that's all I have.

"What I will say is, social media has been an amazing tool so far in terms of visibility."

Comedian Jason Manford tweeted: "Friend of my family is still missing He's called Martyn Hett, he was wearing a retro shirt and has a Deirdre Barlow tattoo on his ankle/calf."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Concerns have been raised about the safety of Laura MacIntyre (left) and Eilidh MacLeod (right)

Laura MacIntyre, who was reported missing after the attack has been found. She is being treated in hospital for serious injuries, family friend and SNP politician Angus MacNeil said.

The families of Laura, 15, and Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from the island of Barra, made desperate appeals when they failed to get in touch.

Mr MacNeil said: "Laura is alive in hospital and is in a serious condition.

"We are obviously still extremely worried about Eilidh. We have no news at the moment."

An appeal by Eilidh's aunt Margaret MacNeil has been shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook.

Image copyright Facebook

Philip Tron, 32, and his partner's daughter Courtney Boyle, 19, from Gateshead, are both still missing.

A family member told the BBC: "We want us to know they are safe and where they are.

"We are devastated and in shock but are staying positive and staying strong. We love you Philip and Courtney."

Deborah Hutchinson wrote on Facebook: "My daughter Courtney Boyle and partner Philip Tron have gone missing tonight in a attack at Manchester tonight please share and help find them I need them home safe xX"

Image copyright Alex Klis Image caption Angelika and Marcin Klix took this photo earlier on Monday before attending the concert

York College student Alex Klis has also made an appeal to find her parents, Angelika and Marcin, who have not been seen since the blast.

In a Facebook post, she said: "Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they've been missing ever since the attack, this is a picture taken tonight so this is exactly what they were wearing."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Alison Howe and Lisa Lees from Royton had gone to pick up their children, friends on social media said

There have also been pleas to find Alison Howe and Lisa Lees from Royton.

Ms Howe's step-son Jordan said on Facebook: "Her last location known to us was the MEN arena waiting to pick up my sister please share."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Kelly Brewster went to the concert with her sister but got separated from her after the attack

Family and friends of Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, have become increasingly concerned about her whereabouts.

She was separated from her sister at the end of the performance.

Image copyright Debbie McDowell Image caption Wendy Fawell from Leeds is also missing

Debbie McDowell, a friend of Wendy Fawell from Otley, posted on Facebook: "Please share this picture of my best friend Wendy Fawell who is missing after the bombing in Manchester. Praying for safe return my lovely. Love you loads xx,"

Anyone with concerns over missing relatives can contact 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900 for assistance.

An emergency point for anyone who needs help has also been set up at the Etihad Stadium at Gate 11.

