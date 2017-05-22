Girl critically ill after falling 25ft from escalator
22 May 2017
An 11-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after falling from an escalator at a shopping centre.
The girl fell 25ft at the Wheatsheaf centre in Rochdale at 15:10 BST on Sunday. She was taken to hospital where she remains critically ill.
Greater Manchester Police is investigating but said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
The family is being supported, police said.