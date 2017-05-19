Killer jailed for punch death outside Altrincham lap dancing bar

Image copyright GMP Image caption Christopher Thompson was "one in a million", his family said

A man has been jailed for killing a father who was punched trying to break up a fight outside a lap dancing bar.

Christopher Thompson, 32, died after suffering head injuries near to Totties in The Causeway, Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on 22 December 2016.

Anton Oakes, 22, of Broadheath, was jailed for five years after admitting manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court.

His brother Aiden Oakes, 26, was also jailed for "clobbering" a man, who was helping Mr Thompson, with a chair leg.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Anton and Aiden Oakes left Totties bar claiming someone had started a fight

Aiden, of Peveril Road, Altrincham, pleaded guilty to assaulting the 42-year-old man and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Anton, of Lee Avenue, and his brother were seen leaving Totties bar holding bottles claiming someone had started a fight, police said.

Aiden was also carrying a chair leg from a wooden chair he had smashed when Mr Thompson approached the brothers to calm them down.

Mr Thompson, from Stockport, was punched to the ground and died in hospital.

The 42-year-old man who was clobbered with the chair leg suffered a broken arm, police said.

Mr Thompson's wife, Emily said: "Chris was not only my husband, he was my soul mate, best friend and father of our 19-month-old son, Oliver.

"Chris' life was taken in a random act of violence that was totally unprovoked."

Det Insp Neil Coop said: "Due to the cold, cruel actions of Anton Oakes that night, a little boy's daddy has been tragically taken away from him, a void that can never be filled."