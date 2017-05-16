Ian Brady's ashes 'not to be scattered at Saddleworth Moor'

Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Brady died at Ashworth Hospital, a secure psychiatric unit

Ian Brady's body will not be released until assurances are made his ashes will not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor, a coroner has ruled.

Brady, 79, who tortured and killed five children with lover Myra Hindley, buried four of his victims on the moor.

He died of obstructive pulmonary disease on Monday, an inquest heard.

Senior coroner Christopher Sumner said he knew he did not have the legal power to make such a request but believed it was the "correct moral judgement".

Tube removed

The serial killer was jailed in 1966 for the murders of John Kilbride, aged 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17.

In 1985 he also admitted to the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett, who was 12.

He died at Ashworth Hospital, a secure psychiatric unit in Merseyside, where he had been detained since 1985.

Opening an inquest at Southport town hall, Mr Sumner said he also wanted assurances a funeral director and crematorium willing to take Brady's body had been found.

Coroner's officer Alby Howard-Murphy said Brady's cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cor pulmonale, a condition that causes the right side of the heart to fail.

Brady had been on successive hunger strikes since 1999 and the inquest heard he had been fed through a nasogastric tube.

His condition deteriorated over the last two weeks and the tube was removed on 11 May, the hearing was told.

The inquest was adjourned until 29 June.