Manchester's London Road Fire Station redevelopment plans submitted

Plans include a new glass prism in a central courtyard

Plans to transform a well-known former fire station in Manchester city centre have been submitted to the council.

The Grade II-listed London Road Fire Station will be refurbished and expanded in the redevelopment.

A boutique hotel and spa, restaurants, bars, flats, and offices are included in the plans, while a new glass prism will feature in a central courtyard.

Developers Allied London, who bought the building in 2015, hope to start work later in the year.

A spokesman said the landmark would be "sensitively refurbished and expanded" in order to "preserve its unique character".

London Road Fire Station was built between 1904 and 1906 and has been empty for about 16 years

A new wing will be built for the hotel and the old firemen's flats will be developed if planning permission is granted.

London Road Fire Station, opposite Piccadilly Station, was built between 1904 and 1906, and served as the headquarters for Manchester's fire brigade in the first half of the 20th Century, before closing in the mid-1980s.

It was bought by Britannia Hotels in 1985, which ran an office there until about 2001, when it was placed on English Heritage's At Risk register.

The site was then sold to Allied London, which is also working on another project to convert the Old Granada Studios site into a 210-room hotel with a rooftop restaurant and apartments.

The existing studios would be kept in order to provide space for performances and artists.

Plans for that project have not yet been submitted to Manchester City Council.