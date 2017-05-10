University of Manchester to cut 171 jobs

Image copyright Google Image caption More than 12,000 people work at the university

The University of Manchester has announced plans to cut 171 posts.

A university spokesman said cuts would be made to staff in the biology, medicine, health, business and humanities departments.

He said professional support staff would also be affected and it was hoped compulsory redundancies would be avoided.

Public services union Unison said promises "made about job security [had] again proved to be hollow".

The university spokesman said the organisation wanted to "improve the quality of our research and student experience in some areas and ensure financial sustainability".

"We have detailed plans for significant growth in funds from a range of activities, but we will also need to make cost savings," he added.

More than 12,000 people work at the university, including almost 7,000 academic and research staff.

Union members are to meet on Friday to hold talks about the proposed cuts.