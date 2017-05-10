Pupil falls from New Charter Academy school balcony

Image copyright Google Image caption Principal Jenny Langley said the school would remain "fully open" while the fall was investigated

A student has been taken to hospital after falling from a balcony at a Greater Manchester school.

The 18-year-old fell at the New Charter Academy on Broadoak Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at about 09:10 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

North West Ambulance Service said he had gone to Manchester Royal Infirmary but his condition was unknown.

Principal Jenny Langley said the school would remain "fully open" while police investigated.

"Our thoughts are with the family and we're doing everything we can to support them along with staff and pupils," she said.