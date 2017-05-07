Fire crews battle Swinton recycling plant blaze

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Firefighters tackled the blaze during the night

A blaze that broke out at a recycling plant overnight has been contained, firefighters say.

The fire at Wardley industrial estate near Swinton caused a power cable to come down, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

The blaze involved recycled computer parts in an industrial-sized container owned by company Virogreen.

Twenty people remain evacuated from their homes. There were no reported injuries.

The downed power line has forced the closure of Manchester Road between Swinton and Walkden and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The A6, Manchester Road is closed due to a downed pylon power cable

"Live cabling... snapped and dropped to the ground", damaging the roof of a house in a close and affecting other houses," group commander Paul Starling, who was in charge of the incident overnight, said.

A spokesman for National Grid said it was making the area safe and "assessing the situation before commencing a repair of the line".

"We cannot confirm yet how long that will take," he said.

It also forced the closure of the railway line between Manchester and Wigan but this is now running again, the fire service said.

Station manager Mark Doggett said two engines were still at the scene on Holloway Drive, which remains closed.

He said firefighters were damping down the fire that is burning below the molten plastic, which has become a hard layer as it cools.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigators are at the scene.

Motorway police tweeted that black smoke was blowing across the M60 between junctions 13 and 14 and the M61.

Firefighters managed to bring the flames "well under control" just after 02:00 BST, with people in the surrounding area advised to keep their windows and doors shut to prevent smoke from seeping into their homes.

Darren Moore from Greater Manchester Police said officers attended "a large fire at a recycling plant to assist the fire brigade" at 23:23 BST Saturday and that the fire "is believed to be contained".

About six people were transferred from their homes into emergency accommodation with others leaving to stay with family and friends.