Attempted murder arrest over Moston machete attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in a property in Kingscliffe Street, Moston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked with a machete in Manchester.

Three men forced their way inside the man's home in Kingscliffe Street in Moston shortly after 13:30 BST on Thursday, police said.

The victim suffered serious head and leg injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The 24-year-old man arrested in Harpurhey on Saturday remains in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police said the men had arrived in a silver Jeep before entering the property and attacking the man with the machete.

Det Insp Andy Cunliffe described it as "a horrific attack on a man inside his own home".