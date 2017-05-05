Prince Harry reunited with Wellchild boy Ollie Carroll

Image copyright PA Image caption Ollie's family said Prince Harry's visit would be "treasured forever"

Prince Harry has been reunited with a seriously ill boy who he famously hugged during an awards ceremony.

Touching photos captured at last October's WellChild awards showed the prince embracing Ollie Carroll, six, who has Batten disease.

The rare condition means he is unable to speak or walk, but his parents said he "found the strength" to throw his arms around Prince Harry at the bash.

They spent an hour "making memories" at Great Ormond Street Hospital earlier.

Ollie, from Poynton, Cheshire, and his family, said they would "treasure" the experience forever.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman described the reunion at the London hospital on Tuesday as a "private visit".

The occasion was not an official engagement.

Ollie and his sister Amelia, who also suffers from Batten disease, were in the hospital getting treatment.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ollie Carroll managed to stand to hug Prince Harry in October last year

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry with Ollie's sister Amelia, who also suffers from Batten disease, during his private visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital

Writing on their Facebook page, Ollie's mum Lucy said he and his sister had been granted access to a pioneering treatment for CNL2 Batten Disease and she had written to the prince to tell him they "finally had some hope".

"We thanked him for giving our son the strength to stand when we thought this was no longer possible," she said.

"On Tuesday whilst at Great Ormond Street Hospital getting treatment, Ollie and Amelia got a very special personal visit from Prince Harry.

"For an hour Prince Harry sat with us talking and playing with our children, laughing and making memories.

"The love, the support and the laughter within that treatment room will stay with us forever."

The prince is patron of WellChild, which provides specialist care and support for chronically-ill children.