Teenagers arrested over shots fired at Manchester bar

Image copyright Joel Goodman Image caption One man suffered a minor injury but it was not as a result of the shooting, police said

A man, 39, and two teenagers, aged 14 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired at a bar in Manchester.

Five shots were fired at The Living Room from a motorbike at about 22:15 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

One man suffered a "minor" injury, but it was not as a result of the shooting at the bar in Deansgate.

The trio are being questioned in police custody.

A charity fundraiser for the Christie cancer hospital was being held at the venue at the time, though it is not thought to be linked to the shooting.

Boxer Ricky Hatton was among those attending the event at the bar, his spokesperson confirmed.

Det Insp Geoff Machent said he believed the "shocking incident" was a "targeted attack that does not pose a direct threat to the wider community".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.