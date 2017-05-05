Greater Manchester mayor results: Labour's Andy Burnham elected

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Andy Burnham is the new figurehead for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Labour's Andy Burnham has been elected as the first "metro mayor" of Greater Manchester, winning 63% of the vote.

Mr Burnham, 47, who served in Tony Blair's and Gordon Brown's governments, was chosen by voters in Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, and Wigan.

He received 359,352 votes. Conservative Sean Anstee was second with 128,752.

Mr Burnham will lead the combined authority.

'Power and purpose'

A total of 28.93% of the region's electorate turned out to vote in what has been described as a "historic" election after the then chancellor George Osborne announced in 2014 certain powers would be devolved from central government.

Mr Burnham will control transport, housing and police budgets.

The 47-year-old, who has been MP for Leigh in Wigan since 2001, will not stand in next month's general election.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Andy Burnham reacts to being appointed Greater Manchester's first elected mayor

Mr Burnham said he had been given a "big job to do and a big mandate with which to do it".

The Liverpool-born politician joked how he had won a bigger percentage of the vote than the newly-elected mayor for Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, and declared it was "Manchester, one, Liverpool, nil."

Greater Manchester would "take control" and create a "new politics", he said, adding, "I won't let you down".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Burnham was beaten by Jeremy Corbyn in the 2015 contest for the Labour leadership

"We will give power and purpose to the people and places which Westminster has left behind," he said.

Mr Burnham said rising homelessness had been a defining issue in the mayoral campaign.

He said: "In this great city we will never accept as an inevitable fact of modern life that for some to succeed others have to sleep rough on our cold streets."

A mayor's homelessness fund will be set up and he will donate 15% of his salary to it, he said, reiterating his manifesto commitment to end rough sleeping by 2020.

Full breakdown of results

Andy Burnham (Lab) 359,352 (63%)

Sean Anstee (Con) 128,752 (23%)

Jane Brophy (Lib Dem) 34,334 (6%)

Will Patterson (Green) 13,424 (2%)

Stephen Morris (English Democrats) 11,115 (2%)

Shneur Odze (UKIP) 10,583 (2%)

Mohammad Aslam (Independent) 5,815 (1%)

Marcus Farmer (Independent) 3,360 (1%)

Born in Liverpool, the Everton fan joined Labour at the age of 14, saying he was inspired by the BBC drama Boys from the Blackstuff about life on the dole.

He was initially seen as a Blairite but was promoted to cabinet duties by Gordon Brown, under whom he served as chief secretary to the treasury, culture secretary and health secretary.

Mr Burnham came second in the Labour leadership contest in 2015, which was won by Jeremy Corbyn.

Along with Steve Rotheram he was involved in the campaign for justice concerning the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Who is Andy Burnham?

Image copyright PA Image caption Andy Burnham once took part in a photo-call with Ed Balls to promote playground activities