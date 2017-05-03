Clown mask burglars 'terrify' pregnant woman in Wigan break-in

Image copyright GMP Image caption The burglars were caught on the couple's CCTV

Two burglars wearing clown masks and armed with an axe forced a "terrified" pregnant woman and her partner to hand over money at their home in Wigan.

The men smashed through patio doors at the house on Leigh Road in Hindley Green at about 22:15 BST on Tuesday before forcing the woman to the ground.

They then demanded cash, before making off along Thomas Street.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman was "not seriously injured", but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The men threatened the couple with an axe and made off with money and a watch

Det Con Ian Deary said it had been a "shocking and violent burglary" and it had been "fortunate that nobody was seriously injured".

He added that police were "particularly interested" in speaking to any local pawnbrokers who had been offered a men's Omega Seamaster watch, as one had been taken along with the money during in the break-in.