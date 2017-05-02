Pippa McManus death: Care plan for anorexic teen was 'inadequate'

Image copyright Family Image caption Pippa McManus stepped in front of a train five days after being released from a psychiatric hospital

No adequate care plan was in place for a teenager with anorexia who killed herself after being released from a psychiatric hospital, an inquest found.

Pippa McManus, 15, died after stepping in front of a train near Stockport, Greater Manchester, five days after being released in 2015.

She was treated at the The Priory in Altrincham, weighing about 4st (25kg).

A lack of support available for her family contributed to her death, a jury at Stockport Coroner's Court found.

The inquest jury returned a conclusion of suicide but found that there was not enough planning for Ms McManus's discharge and not enough communication with the family about her suicide risk.

The care plan when she was discharged was also inadequate, the jury found.

The coroner will write to all of the agencies involved in her care.

Image copyright Family Image caption Pippa McManus had been released from The Priory psychiatric hospital in Altrincham five days before her death

By the age of 13, Ms McManus had been diagnosed with severe anorexia and was obsessed with diet and exercise.

In August 2014, she was sectioned and was being treated in The Priory.

She was released to go home in December 2015, by which time she was not considered high risk, although she remained under the care of the Priory.

But following a family row five days later, the teenager walked to Gatley train station near her home and stepped in front of a train.