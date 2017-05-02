Sam Clancy death: Rochdale man dies on stag do in Budapest

Image caption Sam Clancy was in Budapest for a stag weekend when he was knocked down and killed

A British man who went missing after a night out in Budapest has died, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

Sam Clancy, 24, from Rochdale, had been with more than 20 others in the Hungarian capital for a stag party but became separated from the group, the Manchester Evening News said.

Hungarian media is reporting he was knocked down by a car and killed on Friday.

Family and friends had earlier appealed for information on social media.

'True gent'

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office statement said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Budapest. We are in contact with the Hungarian police and hospital services."

Mr Clancy was last seen at a nightclub in the city. He is believed to have been hit by a car while crossing Váci Road, in the Újpest district on the left bank of the Danube River.

Tributes have been made to the young father-of-one. A friend wrote on Facebook: "RIP Sam Clancy a true gent".

"I just can't believe what's happened. Rest in peace Sam. Such a lovely lad, my thought are with all the lads, Becky & all his family, not to mention his beautiful little girl," another added.

On Twitter a friend wrote: "Gutted to hear about Sam, such a horrible thing to happen to anyone. Thoughts are with his family."