Mike Samwell car theft murder accused appears in court

Image copyright GMP Image caption Mike Samwell was asleep at home with his wife Jessica when he was awoken by intruders

A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of an ex-Royal Navy officer thought to have been run over by his own car.

Mike Samwell, 35, was fatally injured as he tried to stop thieves from stealing his car from outside his home in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester.

Ryan Gibbons, 29, from Chorlton, appeared before Salford and Manchester Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due before the crown court on Tuesday.

Mr Gibbons, of Steven Court, Egerton Road South in Chorlton, is also charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking.

A 15-year-old boy, from south Manchester, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, who were arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary have also been bailed.

Image copyright Jobo89 Image caption Mr Samwell was found badly injured near his home

Former submarine officer Mr Samwell, was asleep with his wife Jessica in their Cranbourne Road home when intruders struck in the early hours.

Police believe he was run over by his car, a black Audi S3, which was taken and later found damaged about three miles away from the house.