Christie hospital fire: Blaze in cancer research unit

A fire has broken out in a research building attached to the world-renowned Christie cancer hospital.

The blaze started at about 10:35 BST at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute on Wilmslow Road and involves the first floor plant room and roof space.

The centre does not house patients but is attached to the main hospital.

Six fire engines are at the scene and an aerial platform is being used to help tackle the blaze.

Sections of Wilmslow Road and Cotton Lane have been closed and the research building, which houses a number of laboratories, has been cleared.

The Christie is the cancer hospital for most of the North and part of the Midlands and treats about 40,000 patients a year.

At the scene: BBC Radio Manchester's Jonathan Ali

There's black smoke pouring out of the Paterson Building, which is used by Cancer Research UK.

I'm about 200 yards away, close to the fire hydrant crews are using to access water to tackle the blaze.

The building has been evacuated and people have been moved to safety. In the hospital next door, they are making sure everyone is accounted for.

Wilmslow Road has been closed off by police, there are fire tenders across it and an aerial platform has gone up.

It remains to be seen whether The Christie has to put its full evacuation plan into operation.

In a statement, the hospital confirmed the fire was on the roof, adding: "All the associated areas have been evacuated including any patient areas."

"All patients and staff are safe."

It advised any patients attending the hospital for treatment to "attend as normal" and to access the site via the Palatine Road entrance.