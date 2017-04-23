Chorlton-cum-Hardy man killed during car theft

Image copyright Jobo89 Image caption The victim went outside to investigate after hearing noises

A man has been killed by thieves who stole his car from outside his house.

It happened in the early hours after Michael Samwell and his wife were woken by a noise and he went to investigate, Greater Manchester Police said.

Soon after this, shouting was heard outside the property, in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, and he was found injured. He died in hospital a short time later.

Police think the 35-year-old sustained his injuries being run over by his car, a black Audi S3, which was taken.

They have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Cranbourne Road at about 03:00 BST.

'Will not stop'

Det Supt Jon Chadwick said: "My thoughts go out to the Michael's wife and his family. I cannot comprehend what they must be going through.

"This is the murder of an innocent man who has merely sought to protect his property from criminals.

"If you know who has done this, you must inform the police of what you know.

"We will not stop until we have found the person responsible for this dreadful crime."

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in Cranbourne Road at the time of the killing, or who saw Mr Samwell's car being driven away afterwards.

The Audi was found abandoned a short time later on Whitby Avenue, Ladybarn, with extensive damage.