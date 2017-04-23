Oldham Athletic fan, 5, gets goalkeeper trial after goalie's loan spell ends

Image copyright Matt Young Image caption Thomas's father said he "has not stopped talking about" his cameo in goal

A five-year-old Oldham Athletic fan who offered to take over when the club's goalkeeper finished his loan spell has been given a "trial".

Thomas Young was worried about Connor Ripley's return to Middlesbrough so he wrote to the club offering his services in goal.

Latics chairman Simon Corney replied by inviting Thomas to try out before their match against Rochdale on Saturday.

He said it was his "dream come true" to have a go in goal.

Image copyright Oldham Athletic AFC Image caption Goalkeeper Chris Kettings (left) and coach Carlo Nash gave Thomas some pointers

Oldham's goalkeeper coach Carlo Nash gave Thomas - who was dressed in full kit - an introductory training session and then goalkeepers Ripley and Chris Kettings put him through his paces all in front of the Rochdale fans.

His father, Matt Young, said: "It was a lovely reply... and a great thing the club did.

"It is what dreams are made of. He has not stopped talking about it."

Thomas watched the match from the directors' box but "remained in full kit in case he was needed," Mr Young said.

After his side drew 1-1 with Rochdale in the League One match, Thomas said he wished he had been picked because he would have kept a clean sheet, adding "I'm a fabulous goalkeeper".

Nash tweeted it was "a pleasure" and he hoped Thomas had enjoyed the experience.