Hilda Ogden's iconic curlers, headscarf and pinny to be auctioned

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jean Alexander was best known for playing housewife Hilda Ogden in Coronation Street

Coronation Street battleaxe Hilda Ogden's curlers, headscarf and pinny are set to go under the hammer.

The items will be sold at auction by the family of actress Jean Alexander, who died last year.

Many of Alexander's personal items, including a book given to her by Sir Laurence Olivier, will also be on sale.

Alexander's niece Sonia Hearld and her sister Valerie Thewlis organised the sale after Ms Hearld found the pinny and curlers in her aunt's wardrobe.

Image copyright PA Image caption The infamous pink pinafore worn by the downtrodden cleaning lady in the soap

Ms Hearld told the Manchester Evening News there was a note attached to the garment which read: "Hilda's curlers, headscarf and pinny."

The outfit was synonymous with Hilda, who wore them from the first time she appeared on the soap in 1964 until her last episode in 1987.

A spokeswoman for auctioneers Outhwaite and Litherland said: "Jean was loved by millions of people all over the world as Aunt Hilda, she was even big in Australia, so we are expecting interest from all over.

"It is difficult to say how much things will sell for, it's the unknown. It will be down to her star power."

Alexander died in October last year at the age of 90.

The sale will take place at the Royal Clifton Hotel Southport on May 17.