'Disruptive' stag parties kicked off Jet2 Prague flight

Image copyright PA Image caption Police were called to Manchester Airport to help the plane's crew remove the passengers

More than 20 people were removed from a flight at Manchester Airport amid reports of "disruptive" stag parties on board.

The Jet2 service had been due to leave for Prague in the Czech Republic at about 15:15 BST on Good Friday.

But its departure was delayed when the cabin crew called for police assistance

The airline apologised to affected customers and said it would "not let the behaviour of a disruptive few spoil the flight for everyone else".

'Stuck on tarmac'

A spokesman for the carrier said the Boeing had to return to the airport's parking stand shortly before its scheduled take-off.

Several passengers went on social media to describe the scene. One, Lauren Sian, said the group had been "damaging property, swearing and being disruptive" before they were escorted from the flight.

Dave Illingworth tweeted: "Stuck on the tarmac at Manchester Airport as some idiot stags and their luggage are removed. Don't envy the jet2 staff at times like this."

Jet 2 said police arrested one passenger while two others were "issued with public order offences".

"We apologise to all other customers for the inconvenience that this has caused at the start of their bank holiday weekend.

"However, as a family-friendly airline we will not let the behaviour of a disruptive few spoil the flight for everyone else."

The flight eventually departed at 17:57 - a delay of more than two hours.