Brawl at Flatley's 'Hunger Games' Lord of the Dance show

Image copyright Google Image caption The brawl broke out during a performance of Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games

A brawl broke out between audience members during a Hunger Games-inspired performance of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance.

Eight people started fighting at the Palace Theatre in Manchester on the opening night of the Irish dance show.

Georgina Lynn Sixsmith, 48, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly and assault on a constable, police said.

There were no reports of injuries. The theatre has not commented.

The trouble began in the orchestra stalls during Tuesday's performance of Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games, directed and choreographed by Irish dance superstar Flatley.

The show is described as a high-energy, two-hour fusion of dance styles - from traditional Irish dance to tap and modern - and involves a story of good versus evil, with a Hunger Games flavour.

Ms Sixsmith, of Andrew Street, Middleton, has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 10 May.