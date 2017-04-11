Ryan Giggs to claim 'special contribution' in divorce cash fight

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ryan and Stacey Giggs were married in 2007

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will argue he made a "special contribution" to the creation of wealth during his marriage, a divorce court judge has been told.

Giggs, 43, is embroiled in a dispute over money after the breakdown of his marriage to wife Stacey.

Mr Justice Cobb, who is presiding over the High Court hearings, heard Giggs will call witnesses to back his claims.

Millionaires must show "an X factor" to avoid an even split in marital assets.

Jo Edwards, an expert in family court litigation, said wealthy people are required to prove they have made a special contribution to avoid the marital pot being split evenly in two.

Mr Justice Cobb said Mrs Giggs could call witnesses at the Family Division of London's High Court to "reply" to the former Wales international's argument for the lion's share of their marital fortune.

No-one likely to be called as a witness was identified at a hearing earlier, when Mr Justice Cobb analysed preliminary issues in the case.

Giggs made a record 952 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 168 goals in a decorated career that saw him win 25 major honours including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League winner's medals.

The judge will probably be asked to decide how big a share of the marital asset kitty Mrs Giggs should get if agreement is not reached.

He said a trial was unlikely to take place for some time.