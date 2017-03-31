Parcel posted through window before landing in toilet

Image copyright Sam Cooke Image caption Postman Splat: Royal Mail apologised but Mr Cooke said "it was a good laugh"

A shocked sports journalist got home to find a parcel which was posted through his window had landed in his toilet.

Sam Cooke, 22, from Manchester, arrived at his house to find two cards on his doormat.

One said the parcel had been put through an open window. The second read: "I'm really sorry I think your parcel might have fallen down the toilet...Accidently (sic)".

Thankfully, the box, containing printer ink, was "too wide to hit the water".

Pictures of the apologetic postie's cards and box in the loo have been shared thousands of times on Twitter since Mr Cooke posted them on Twitter.

Royal Mail has apologised but Mr Cooke didn't kick up a stink.

He said: "There's honestly nothing to apologise for, the parcel is absolutely fine, gave me and thousands of others a good laugh."

Though he has said he will keep the window closed in future.

Image copyright Twitter