Gary Neville criticised by RAC for 'holding mobile phone' while driving

Road safety campaigners have criticised Gary Neville after a newspaper printed a photograph of him apparently holding a mobile phone while driving.

The Mirror claims the pictures were taken on the M60 in Greater Manchester shortly after the punishment for doing so was was doubled to a £200 fine and six penalty points.

The former Manchester Utd and England star has been approached for comment.

Pete Williams, of the RAC, told the BBC it was a "disappointing... own goal".

Mr Williams added: "It is made all the more disappointing as he is someone who is seen both as a role model and a national hero."

He said society "needs to talk about how dangerous it is using a handheld mobile phone at the wheel.

"We've seen far too many tragic examples of what can happen and how lives can be devastated.

"Really what we are asking all drivers to do is to actually make a promise to stop using their handheld mobile phones today."

The Mirror reported that Mr Neville, 42, was on the M60 in Worsley when he was photographed by a passenger in another car.

It is illegal to use a handheld mobile phone while driving, even if you are stationary at traffic lights or in a traffic jam.

Penalties for those found guilty of breaking the law doubled on 1 March.

The Highway Code also says motorists should avoid any distraction while driving, such as eating and drinking.