Two arrested after mannequin challenge footage released

Media caption The "mannequin challenge" was a social media craze last year involving people being filmed frozen in place like mannequins

Two teenagers have been arrested after officers released footage of a group doing a mannequin challenge who police wanted to question about robberies.

The two robberies in Salford happened within minutes of each other with both victims robbed of their mobile phones.

A phone recovered from a blue Ford Escort, suspected to have been used to flee the scene, contained footage of a group of men doing the challenge.

A boy, 17, and a man, 19, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

'The right thing'

The pair presented themselves to Pendleton police station two days after the footage was released by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Tuesday.

Officers stopped the Ford Focus hours after the robberies on 14 November on Deansgate in Manchester city centre and arrested the 22-year-old driver Roger Bosion.

Mr Bosion remains at large after failing to return to police for further questioning in December on suspicion of robbery, theft, handling stolen goods and making off without payment.

Police said the first victim was attacked by two men who dragged him to the floor on Fredrick Road, Salford and demanded the password to his phone.

Minutes later, police said a second man had his phone stolen at a bus stop on Eccles Old Road after being wrestled to the floor by three men.

Det Con Jim Harris, from GMP, urged Mr Bosion to "do the right thing and hand yourself in".

The "mannequin challenge" was a social media craze last year involving people being filmed frozen in place like mannequins.