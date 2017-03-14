Mannequin challenge men sought over Salford robbery

A gang of men who posed for mannequin challenges after two robberies in Salford are being sought by police.

Police said a man was attacked by two men who then stole his mobile phone on Fredrick Road, Salford on 14 November.

Minutes later police said a second man had his phone stolen at a bus stop on Eccles Old Road after being wrestled to the floor by three men.

Officers said footage of the mannequin challenge was found on a phone in a Ford Focus used to flee the scene.