Man's body found in burning van in Asda car park
- 4 March 2017
- From the section Manchester
A man's body was found in a burning van in a supermarket car park.
Fire crews found the body in the back of the Fiat Scudo panel van at Asda, on Manchester Road, Stockport, just after 09:00 GMT.
A section of the car park remains cordoned off while forensic teams investigate the scene, police said.
The store remains open and an Asda spokesperson said: "We continue to support the police with their investigation."