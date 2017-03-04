Man's body found in burning van in Asda car park

From the section

Image caption Firefighters discovered a man's body in the back of a burning van

A man's body was found in a burning van in a supermarket car park.

Fire crews found the body in the back of the Fiat Scudo panel van at Asda, on Manchester Road, Stockport, just after 09:00 GMT.

A section of the car park remains cordoned off while forensic teams investigate the scene, police said.

The store remains open and an Asda spokesperson said: "We continue to support the police with their investigation."