Manchester Airport car tunnel fire closes runway

Image copyright Pete Jones Image caption Manchester Airport said it was not sure how long the runway would be closed

A car fire in a road tunnel has led to one of Manchester Airport's runways being closed - causing delays to some flights.

The blaze broke out in Wilmslow Road, underneath runway one, at about 18:00 GMT Cheshire Police said.

Photos from the scene show plumes of smoke billowing out of the underpass.

An airport spokeswoman said all flights had been diverted to runway two as a precaution, and it was not known how long runway one would remain closed.

Some planes are delayed and passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline, she added.

Passengers have reported flights being diverted to Liverpool and Birmingham.