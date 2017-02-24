Blind man Tasered as cane mistaken for gun in Levenshulme

A blind man was Tasered by police after they mistook his cane for a gun.

Armed response officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to Albert Road in Levenshulme at about 18:40 GMT on Thursday after reports there was a man with a gun.

They say a Taser was deployed and a 43-year-old man was detained.

It was later discovered the man was actually carrying a folding cane and he was released as he posed no threat.

The incident has been referred to the GMP's Professional Standards Branch.

Supt Steve Howard said: "Officers responded quickly to the incident to ensure the safety of the community of Levenshulme.

"It has been established that there was no threat and enquiries are ongoing to fully understand the circumstances of the incident."

In 2012, a blind man was Tasered in Chorley, Lancashire, after his white stick was mistaken for a Samurai sword.