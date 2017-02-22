Jack Tuohy sex abuse trial: Schoolgirl 'told footballer she was 14'

Image copyright Oldham Athletic Image caption Oldham midfielder Jack Tuohy denies five sexual offences

A schoolgirl told a professional footballer accused of sexually abusing and grooming her that she was 14 years old, a court has heard.

Oldham Athletic midfielder Jack Tuohy, 20, denies five sexual offences against a child in 2015.

The girl told Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court she "told a little lie" about her age on Facebook, which resulted in her being listed as 17.

But she remembered telling Mr Tuohy on Snapchat she was 14, the jury heard.

During cross examination, the girl also accepted her profile picture at the time made her appear older, and agreed she was "pouting a little bit".

But she denied the suggestion she had been trying to make herself look older.

Photographs 'liked'

Mr Tuohy first met the "football mad" girl at a schools tournament hosted by the League One club in 2015, the court heard.

The prosecution claims he went on to groom her before sexual activity took place in his car.

Paul Hodgkinson, defending, put it to the girl that it was she rather than his client who initiated contact shortly after the tournament and that she had known him for "some considerable time".

The court heard the complainant had "liked" a number of photographs of the defendant which he had posted on social media before the schools day at the club - one dating back to 2013.

The girl accepted she had liked the photographs but said that did not necessarily mean she did so before the tournament.

Mr Hodgkinson accused her of concealing her age because she wanted to "keep hold" of Mr Tuohy as a boyfriend - a claim she denied.

Mr Tuohy, of Shaw in Oldham, denies two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming.

The trial continues.