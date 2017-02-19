Probe into Randox Manchester 'manipulated' drug tests

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The firm has provided each police force affected with a list of cases that may have been affected

Hundreds of test results may have been "manipulated" at a laboratory used by police to analyse drug samples, it has emerged.

Randox Testing Services (RTS) is used by police forces across the UK to analyse samples used in prosecutions.

Two employees have been arrested as part of a criminal inquiry, Greater Manchester Police said.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said it had been told 484 cases may have been affected.

RTS said it was fully co-operating with the investigation and some tests could be "re-run".

The allegations relate to drug tests analysed at its Manchester office.

Two men, aged 47 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and bailed.

'No question mark'

In a statement, RTS said there was no evidence to say alcohol samples were affected because they were not tested at that site.

The firm, based in Northern Ireland, said the investigation centres on the "manipulation of quality control data, which supports test results".

"A number of toxicology results have been compromised. RTS are working tirelessly to fully assess the impact and implications for each case. Where possible, when viable, samples will be re-run to provide robust, uncompromised results.

"There is no question mark over the RTS quality system or the robustness of our practices and procedures."

Chief Constable Debbie Simpson, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for forensic science, said Randox had provided each force with a list of cases that could have been affected.

"Working in partnership with the Crown Prosecution Service, we have provided guidance to forces so they are able to review each case to determine if compromised data played a part in prosecution and the CPS will then take appropriate action in any cases identified," she added.