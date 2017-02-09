Rochdale sex grooming gang citizenship appeal fails

Image copyright GMP Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Shabir Ahmed, Abdul Aziz, Adil Khan, Abdul Rauf face deportation to Pakistan

Four members of a child sex grooming gang have lost their battle to maintain British citizenship.

Shabir Ahmed, Adil Khan, Abdul Rauf and Abdul Aziz, all from Rochdale, could now face a process to deport them from the UK to Pakistan.

Ringleader Ahmed, 63, previously claimed his convictions were a conspiracy to "scapegoat" Muslims.

The ruling said they could apply for permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal on legal grounds.

The four were among nine men from Rochdale and Oldham who were jailed in 2012 for exploiting girls as young as 13.

Ahmed was convicted of two rapes, trafficking, conspiracy and sexual assault.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some vulnerable girls in Rochdale were plied with drinks and drugs by groomers

Described by a judge as a "violent, hypocritical bully", he led a group of men who plied girls with drink and drugs before "passing them around" for sex.

Ahmed's crimes included giving a 15-year-old girl he had raped on several occasions to a young man he referred to as his nephew, who also raped her.

He is currently serving a maximum imprisonment of 22 years.

Khan, Rauf and Aziz were found guilty of conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

They were given jail sentences of between six and nine years but have since been released on licence.

All the men are of Pakistani nationality who acquired British citizenship by naturalisation.

At an earlier hearing, Ahmed, who came to the UK in 1967 aged 14, said he had four children in the country and £83,000 in a bank account.

He said he was convicted by "11 white jurors" and said: "It's become fashionable to blame everything on Muslims these days."

Loss of citizenship is the first stage in the deportation process.