Manchester play features mainly disabled cast

A director provoked by an offensive comment has staged a play featuring a mainly disabled cast.

Jenny Sealey, who is deaf, opened The House of Bernarda Alba at Manchester's Royal Exchange following a claim that its Spanish playwright Federico GarcĂ­a Lorca "did not write plays for 'you lot' to be in".

The play, with an all-female cast, is also interpreted in British Sign Language alongside audio-descriptions for people with visual impairments.