Manchester play features mainly disabled cast
7 February 2017 Last updated at 08:33 GMT
A director provoked by an offensive comment has staged a play featuring a mainly disabled cast.
Jenny Sealey, who is deaf, opened The House of Bernarda Alba at Manchester's Royal Exchange following a claim that its Spanish playwright Federico García Lorca "did not write plays for 'you lot' to be in".
The play, with an all-female cast, is also interpreted in British Sign Language alongside audio-descriptions for people with visual impairments.