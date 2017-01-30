Loneliness tips from 90-year-old published
Tips to combat loneliness written by a 90-year-old man have been published by a council.
Derek Taylor felt isolated and alone after the deaths of his partner and sister.
"The older you get, the less people seem to contact you... and I thought what can I do to stop being lonely," he said.
His tips, which include having local coffee clubs and being in more contact with neighbours, have been distributed by Manchester City Council.