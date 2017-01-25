Manchester anti-Semitic football chants video probed

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The chants were filmed before Manchester City's clash with Tottenham on Saturday

A video in which football fans can be heard singing anti-Semitic insults is being investigated by police.

Supporters heading towards the Etihad Stadium before Manchester City's Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday were heard chanting the abuse on a tram.

The chants were apparently directed at Spurs supporters.

Officers said they were treating the chanting, footage of which has been widely shared online, as a hate crime.

Among the chants, a group of men are heard singing about gas chambers in a reference to the Holocaust.

Supt Steve Howard said: "Greater Manchester Police have been made aware of a video showing people chanting anti-Semitic songs.

"This has yet to be formally reported to police, however we have now launched an investigation and we are treating this as a hate crime.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage to contact police as soon as possible.

"There is no place in society for such abhorrent behaviour."

Most Tottenham fans are not Jewish, but the club has a historical association with London's Jewish community.