Kitty the cat has operation after swallowing Kitty toy

A cat called Kitty underwent life-saving surgery after swallowing a toy cat - also named Kitty.

The ginger tabby's worried owners from Denton, Greater Manchester, took her to the vets after she gulped down the plastic figure from the Kitty in My Pocket children's toy range.

An X-ray revealed the toy had become lodged in the pet's abdomen and threatened to perforate her intestine.

But following a successful operation at Manchester Vet Centre, Kitty is now home and recovering well.