Drone footage captures Manchester house blast aftermath
16 January 2017 Last updated at 18:55 GMT
Drone footage has captured the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion at a house in Manchester that left five people injured.
The blast was in an end terrace house in Cecil Road, Blackley and reduced much of the property to rubble.
A man with "major trauma" injuries was taken to Salford Royal Hospital and another person was taken to Wythenshawe hospital.
Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.