Drone footage captures Manchester house blast aftermath

16 January 2017 Last updated at 18:55 GMT

Drone footage has captured the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion at a house in Manchester that left five people injured.

The blast was in an end terrace house in Cecil Road, Blackley and reduced much of the property to rubble.

A man with "major trauma" injuries was taken to Salford Royal Hospital and another person was taken to Wythenshawe hospital.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

