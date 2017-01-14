Manchester cafe explosion: Man left with burns

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The fire started at a cafe on Saturday afternoon

A man has suffered burns after an explosion at a cafe in Manchester.

The blast, in Rochdale Road, Harpurhey, happened shortly after 15:00 GMT.

Firefighters said the owner was taken to hospital with minor injuries after suffering burns and added they were not aware of any other casualties.

Rochdale Road has been closed and motorists have been urged to avoid the area. Local councillor Pat Karney tweeted that the venue was a "very popular Irish-style cafe".

He added it was the second serious fire in "this small area recently" and said he would meet fire service officials to "review safety in these old shop premises".

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The cause of the blast is being investigated

The cafe owner told fire crews a chip pan caught fire but emergency services said they were also investigating if there were other causes of the blaze.

Crew manager Phil Nelson said the chip pan fire "started the process" of the blaze.

He said in such situations people should get out of the property and, if possible, close the doors and turn off the gas and electricity supplies before ringing 999.

Gas and electricity supplies have been isolated in properties near the mid-terrace cafe.