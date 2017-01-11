Couple who faced racism celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

A couple who met at a factory making Lancaster bombers in World War Two are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Trudy, 97, and Barclay Patoir, 96, who was an apprentice engineer in British Guiana, met when he was put to work at a factory in Speke, Merseyside.

Trudy was his assistant on the production line.

Despite opposition to the union, they married and moved to a new house on an estate in Wythenshawe, Manchester, where they have been ever since.

They have two daughters, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.