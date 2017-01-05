Salford woman donates kidney to NHS for saving husband's life

Image caption Catherine O'Brien is having surgery next month

A woman says she is donating a kidney to a stranger in order to repay the NHS for saving her husband's life.

Catherine O'Brien, 37, from Salford, Greater Manchester said she is having surgery to remove one of her kidneys and become a living donor next month.

She said her husband Shaun found a cancerous lump on his neck in 2015. He was given the all-clear following surgery and treatment in March.

"I'm sharing a spare rather than losing one," said truck driver Catherine.

She said she heard of another woman becoming a living donor and turned to her husband and said: "I could do that."

Catherine contacted Salford Royal Hospital and "it went from there".

Although she has never had surgery before, she said: "I'm sort of excited as I know the impact it will have on someone and their family."

She said her husband was "100% behind me".

"I suppose he's worried... it is a major operation but it is a very safe and highly successful."

Catherine said she was not concerned about problems which may occur as a result of having only one remaining kidney in future.

"I could get hit by a bus tomorrow. I'm just providing the organ; the NHS are doing the hard work."

Some risks for living kidney donors

Infection

Blood clots

Damage to major blood vessels

Damage to organs near to the kidney

Risk of damage to mental health if things do not work out as expected

Slightly higher chance of a small increase in blood pressure or the amount of protein in urine as a result of having one kidney

Overall risk of developing significant kidney disease in your remaining kidney after donation is very low, occurring in less than one in 200 (0.5%) donor

Slightly increased risk of gestational hypertension or pre-eclampsia

Ongoing fatigue and persistent pain have been reported by small numbers

Source: NHS

NHS Blood and Transplant said more than 500 people have helped save the life of stranger by becoming a living kidney donor since changes to the law made it possible a decade ago.

Lead nurse for Living Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant Lisa Burnapp said: "Nearly 300 people died waiting for a kidney transplant last year.

"Hundreds of people have had their lives saved and transformed in reaching this milestone over the past decade, thanks to the incredible generosity of these donors."