Oldham hit-and-run crash: Victims 'held hands' in crash

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Helina Kotlarova (left) and Zaneta Krokova, were hit by a driver who failed to stop

Two cousins were holding hands crossing the road when they were knocked down in a fatal hit-and-run crash, one of the victim's families has said.

Helina Kotlarova, 12, was killed by the driver in Oldham on New Year's Eve with Zaneta Krokova, 11, critically ill in hospital.

The girls had left a shop near their homes when they were hit by a black VW Golf on Ashton Road at about 19:15 GMT.

Greater Manchester Police said the driver of the car did not stop.

Helina's sister Sylva, 19, told how her mother Sylva and father Robert raced to the scene 300ft (90m) from their home seconds after the crash.

She said: "Her face was all bloody.

"She did not breathe. Mum was touching her hair."

The family of seven sisters and one brother came to England from the Czech Republic eight years ago.