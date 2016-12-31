Oldham hit-and-run crash: 12-year-old girl killed on New Year's Eve

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened in Ashton Road, near the junction with Copster Hill Road

A 12-year-old girl has been killed in a New Year's Eve hit-and-run crash in Oldham, police have said.

Two girls were struck by a Volkswagen Golf at about 19:15 GMT, officers from Greater Manchester Police said.

The 12-year-old died at the scene and an 11-year-old is in hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car did not stop following the crash in Ashton Road and officers were still trying to locate them. Roads have been closed.

Sgt Lee Westhead, from GMP's serious collision investigation unit, said: "These are tragic circumstances where a young girl has lost her life and I would urge anyone who knows anything to do with this collision to contact police immediately.

"Another girl is currently fighting for her life in hospital and specially trained officers are supporting the families involved.

"Officers are at the scene trying to establish exactly what happened while we also have a dedicated team trying to locate the driver of the car.

"If you have any information about this collision then please contact us. If you saw a black Golf in the area around the time of this incident then I would also urge you to call us."