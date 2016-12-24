Murder charges after Altrincham lap dancing bar brawl

Image copyright GMP Image caption Christopher Thompson, who died in hospital after a brawl in Altrincham, was "one in a million", his family said

Two men have been charged with murder after a brawl outside a lap dancing bar left one dead.

A group of about 10 men were involved in the fight on The Causeway, Altrincham, Greater Manchester, early on Thursday morning, police said.

Christopher Thompson, 32, from Stockport, suffered head injuries in the fracas and later died in hospital.

Aiden Oakes, 26, of Peveril Road and Anton Oakes, 22, of Lee Avenue, Altrincham, are charged with murder.

The brothers appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday and were remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Image copyright Suzanne Shoesmith Image caption The brawl took place outside a lap dancing bar in Altrincham

Mr Thompson's family said he was "genuinely one in a million" and "will leave a void that can never be filled."

They said he "lived for his family" and "was never happier than when he was spending time with them."

"Chris was a son, husband, daddy, brother and uncle and there are no words adequate enough to express how much he loves and was loved in return by his family and friends.

The family said Mr Thompson's death "has had a devastating effect on all who knew him" and thanked people for their support, which they said has "been overwhelming and gives credit to how loved Chris was."